 

AKVA group ASA Buyback of own shares

On 20 November 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 7,850 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 77.98.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 347,851 of its own shares.

Dated: 20 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


