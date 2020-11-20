 

Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 17:00  |  68   |   |   

Continues to Execute on Strategy to Ensure Strong Long-Term Outlook

Outlines Additions of Five Highly Qualified Industry Veterans to Board Over the Last 18 Months

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the Company’s track record of successful developments and accomplishments within the oncology space as well as its commitment to evolving its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to drive shareholder value.

Highlights from the Ziopharm investor presentation include:

  • Ziopharm’s significant progress on its strategy to develop and commercialize non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year since its separation from Precigen in 2018;
  • Significant anticipated pipeline development milestones expected to enhance shareholder value; and
  • The Board’s governance changes and continued commitment to refreshing and enhancing its membership, with more than half of the current directors being appointed to the Board since June 2019, a process undertaken following shareholder feedback.

Commenting on the investor presentation, Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, stated, “Over the course of the past several weeks, we have continued to address shareholder feedback with additional Board changes in the appointment of Mary Thistle and resignation of Dr. Scott Braunstein. We also reported key new executive hires and strong third quarter results that demonstrate our continued execution and clinical progress to advance our mission to treat cancer patients with potentially transformational therapies. Our recent investor presentation outlines these positive changes and strategic initiatives as well as an array of other facts and upcoming catalysts that we believe help advance our goal of delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Industry analysts who closely follow Ziopharm have noted this progress and outlook, illustrated by the below selected commentary:

  • By unlocking the potential of its Sleeping Beauty technology, the Company is poised to deliver a leap forward in the personalization of cancer therapy.”1

  • ZIOP is a refreshed, and unencumbered oncology story, with two exciting technology platforms.”2

  • We believe ZIOP is doing everything it proactively can, to hit the ground running with the TCR T trials, with two INDs …this opportunistic move will likely yield long term benefits for the program.”3
    Seite 1 von 3
    Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value Continues to Execute on Strategy to Ensure Strong Long-Term Outlook Outlines Additions of Five Highly Qualified Industry Veterans to Board Over the Last 18 Months BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Ziopharm Oncology
19.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Presents Encouraging Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma and DIPG at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting
17.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Raffaele Baffa, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
16.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors
13.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020
12.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Candid Q&As with Each of its Director Candidates for Election to Ziopharm Oncology’s Board
05.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
05.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Sends Letter to Ziopharm Oncology Shareholders
02.11.20
Ziopharm Files Definitive Consent Revocation Statement and Sends Letter to Shareholders
02.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Launches Consent Solicitation to Reconstitute the Board of Directors of Ziopharm Oncology

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
1
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen