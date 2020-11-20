Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value

Continues to Execute on Strategy to Ensure Strong Long-Term Outlook

Outlines Additions of Five Highly Qualified Industry Veterans to Board Over the Last 18 Months

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the Company’s track record of successful developments and accomplishments within the oncology space as well as its commitment to evolving its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to drive shareholder value.