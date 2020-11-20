GH Research Ltd. Announces Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Study with GH001 (5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) in Healthy Volunteers and Updates on Further Progress
Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - GH Research Limited ("GH Research" or "the Company")
today announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical study with GH001
in healthy volunteers. The Company is currently recruiting for a Phase 1/2
clinical study with GH001 in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.
GH Research is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,
founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental
diseases. The Company is focused on developing medicines utilizing 5-Methoxy-
N,N -Dimethyltryptamine ("5-MeO-DMT"), a psychoactive substance from the
tryptamine class.
The Company's lead product, GH001, is an innovative drug product for 5-MeO-DMT
administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. GH001 has the potential to
offer an ultra-rapid clearance of symptoms with long-term sustained remission
after a single administration session. In the completed Phase 1 healthy
volunteer study (GH001-HV-101), GH001 was safe and well-tolerated at the
investigated dose levels. A dose range and an individualized dosing regimen for
use in patients were defined. GH001 is currently being investigated in a Phase
1/2 trial (GH001-MDD-102) in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.
"GH Research is executing an accelerated clinical development program with GH001
in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH001 has the potential to
establish a new paradigm in the treatment of a range of mental diseases," said
Florian Schönharting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GH Research.
Spike Loy, Managing Director at BVF Partners L.P. ("BVF"), a San Francisco-based
private investment firm, and a Director of the Company, added, "BVF is excited
to be involved with GH Research and it is a privilege to help bring this
promising and differentiated program to patients."
The Company plans to clinically investigate GH001 in additional indications.
GH002, an innovative injectable formulation of 5-MeO-DMT, is expected to enter
the clinic in 2021.
About GH001
GH001 is an innovative drug product for 5-Methoxy- N,N -Dimethyltryptamine
(5-MeO-DMT) administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. A healthy
volunteer study with GH001 (GH001-HV-101) has been completed, establishing the
safety of the inhalation approach and the appropriate GH001 dose range for
further clinical studies. A Phase 1/2 study with GH001 in patients with
Treatment-Resistant Depression is ongoing (GH001-MDD-102).
About GH Research Ltd.
GH Research Ltd. is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,
founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental
