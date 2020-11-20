 

GH Research Ltd. Announces Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Study with GH001 (5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) in Healthy Volunteers and Updates on Further Progress

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.11.2020, 17:30  |  48   |   |   
Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - GH Research Limited ("GH Research" or "the Company")
today announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical study with GH001
in healthy volunteers. The Company is currently recruiting for a Phase 1/2
clinical study with GH001 in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

GH Research is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,
founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental
diseases. The Company is focused on developing medicines utilizing 5-Methoxy-
N,N -Dimethyltryptamine ("5-MeO-DMT"), a psychoactive substance from the
tryptamine class.

The Company's lead product, GH001, is an innovative drug product for 5-MeO-DMT
administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. GH001 has the potential to
offer an ultra-rapid clearance of symptoms with long-term sustained remission
after a single administration session. In the completed Phase 1 healthy
volunteer study (GH001-HV-101), GH001 was safe and well-tolerated at the
investigated dose levels. A dose range and an individualized dosing regimen for
use in patients were defined. GH001 is currently being investigated in a Phase
1/2 trial (GH001-MDD-102) in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.

"GH Research is executing an accelerated clinical development program with GH001
in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH001 has the potential to
establish a new paradigm in the treatment of a range of mental diseases," said
Florian Schönharting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GH Research.

Spike Loy, Managing Director at BVF Partners L.P. ("BVF"), a San Francisco-based
private investment firm, and a Director of the Company, added, "BVF is excited
to be involved with GH Research and it is a privilege to help bring this
promising and differentiated program to patients."

The Company plans to clinically investigate GH001 in additional indications.
GH002, an innovative injectable formulation of 5-MeO-DMT, is expected to enter
the clinic in 2021.

About GH001

GH001 is an innovative drug product for 5-Methoxy- N,N -Dimethyltryptamine
(5-MeO-DMT) administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. A healthy
volunteer study with GH001 (GH001-HV-101) has been completed, establishing the
safety of the inhalation approach and the appropriate GH001 dose range for
further clinical studies. A Phase 1/2 study with GH001 in patients with
Treatment-Resistant Depression is ongoing (GH001-MDD-102).

About GH Research Ltd.

GH Research Ltd. is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,
founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GH Research Ltd. Announces Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Study with GH001 (5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) in Healthy Volunteers and Updates on Further Progress GH Research Limited ("GH Research" or "the Company") today announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical study with GH001 in healthy volunteers. The Company is currently recruiting for a Phase 1/2 clinical study with GH001 in patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
Starke Winter-Initiative für Gewerbekunden: Ford S-MAX ab 269 Euro pro Monat leasen (FOTO)
Triodos IM, GLS Bank und UmweltBank erwerben gemeinsam 78 % der Opportunity Bank Serbia von ...
Kosten durch Erbschaft oder Erbengemeinschaft auszahlen - So gelingt es
Zitate: Nach Kritik an Insolvenzrechtsreform - warum der präventive Restrukturierungsrahmen kommen ...
Wirtschaft / Wirtschaftssoziologe warnt vor negativen Auswirkungen des Home Office
GfK-Verbraucher-Studie: EDEKA ist bester Lebensmittelhändler (FOTO)
Black Shopping bei ALDI: Super Deals und Schnäppchen
Saudi-Arabiens Energiewirtschaft durchläuft weltweit größte und umfassendste ...
Smartphone-Preise steigen in fünf Jahren um mehr als ein Drittel
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:04 Uhr
Kaesers Abschiedsgeschenk: Was ist bei Siemens los? - „Schwach, dass Siemens Dividenden senkt und die seit 2002 bestehende Serie bricht“
17:58 Uhr
Politik: Staatsminister fordert sofortige Freiheit für ägyptische Aktivisten
17:57 Uhr
Neue Stimulushoffnungen - Goldpreis steigt, US-Dollar bleibt stabil
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Red Rock Capital AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand (deutsch)
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Red Rock Capital AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
17:55 Uhr
Gericht kippt Quarantänepflicht für Auslandsrückkehrer in NRW
17:54 Uhr
Euro Manganese bestellt Demonstrationsanlage für hochreine Manganprodukte, die im Sommer 2021 in Betrieb gehen soll, und liefert ein Update
17:51 Uhr
ADC Therapeutics meldet Annahme der Biologics License Application sowie beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Loncastuximab-Tesirin zur Behandlung des rezidivierten oder refraktären diffus großzelligen B-Zell-Lymphoms durch die FDA
17:49 Uhr
New Space - Private Anbieter sollen Europas Raumfahrt vorantreiben
17:48 Uhr
Bundestagsexperten:  Vorratsdatenspeicherung hält EU-Recht kaum Stand