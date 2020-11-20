GH Research Ltd. Announces Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Study with GH001 (5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) in Healthy Volunteers and Updates on Further Progress

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - GH Research Limited ("GH Research" or "the Company")

today announced the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical study with GH001

in healthy volunteers. The Company is currently recruiting for a Phase 1/2

clinical study with GH001 in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression.



GH Research is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,

founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental

diseases. The Company is focused on developing medicines utilizing 5-Methoxy-

N,N -Dimethyltryptamine ("5-MeO-DMT"), a psychoactive substance from the

tryptamine class.





The Company's lead product, GH001, is an innovative drug product for 5-MeO-DMTadministration via a proprietary inhalation approach. GH001 has the potential tooffer an ultra-rapid clearance of symptoms with long-term sustained remissionafter a single administration session. In the completed Phase 1 healthyvolunteer study (GH001-HV-101), GH001 was safe and well-tolerated at theinvestigated dose levels. A dose range and an individualized dosing regimen foruse in patients were defined. GH001 is currently being investigated in a Phase1/2 trial (GH001-MDD-102) in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression."GH Research is executing an accelerated clinical development program with GH001in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH001 has the potential toestablish a new paradigm in the treatment of a range of mental diseases," saidFlorian Schönharting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GH Research.Spike Loy, Managing Director at BVF Partners L.P. ("BVF"), a San Francisco-basedprivate investment firm, and a Director of the Company, added, "BVF is excitedto be involved with GH Research and it is a privilege to help bring thispromising and differentiated program to patients."The Company plans to clinically investigate GH001 in additional indications.GH002, an innovative injectable formulation of 5-MeO-DMT, is expected to enterthe clinic in 2021.About GH001GH001 is an innovative drug product for 5-Methoxy- N,N -Dimethyltryptamine(5-MeO-DMT) administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. A healthyvolunteer study with GH001 (GH001-HV-101) has been completed, establishing thesafety of the inhalation approach and the appropriate GH001 dose range forfurther clinical studies. A Phase 1/2 study with GH001 in patients withTreatment-Resistant Depression is ongoing (GH001-MDD-102).About GH Research Ltd.GH Research Ltd. is a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company,founded in 2018, developing novel therapies for the management of mental