 

Change of Custodian For Lagardère SCA Registered Shares

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) would like to inform its shareholders that Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS), 32 rue du Champ de Tir – CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France, has been selected to manage shareholder registration services for registered shares from 7 December 2020.

SGSS will be sending an email or letter by the end of November 2020 to all shareholders whose shares are held in a registered account (nominatif pur), with an account registration agreement setting out the practical arrangements for managing their registered account.

All necessary documents and information for contacting SGSS are available on the Company’s website: www.lagardere.com.

LAGARDERE SCA

Listing market : EURONEXT PARIS
Compartment : A
ISIN code: FR0000130213

French partnership limited by shares with a share capital of €799,913,044.60
Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each
Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France
Telephone: + 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446
Website: http://www.lagardere.com

