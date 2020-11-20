Change of Custodian For Lagardère SCA Registered Shares

Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) would like to inform its shareholders that Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS), 32 rue du Champ de Tir – CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France, has been selected to manage shareholder registration services for registered shares from 7 December 2020.

SGSS will be sending an email or letter by the end of November 2020 to all shareholders whose shares are held in a registered account (nominatif pur), with an account registration agreement setting out the practical arrangements for managing their registered account.