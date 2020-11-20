 

Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 18:15  |  53   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. and co-investors have completed their previously announced transaction to sell BioMed Realty for $14.6 billion to a group led by existing BioMed investors. This transaction is part of a new long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return strategy managed by Blackstone.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to BREP VIII and completed a “go-shop” process on behalf of BioMed’s selling investors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities LLC also served as financial advisors to BREP VIII, and Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor to the purchasers. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

The transaction was announced on October 15, 2020.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $174 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single-family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the largest private provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising 11.3 million square feet concentrated in the leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 2.3 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction to meet the growing demand of the life science industry.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P. and co-investors have completed their previously announced transaction to sell BioMed Realty for $14.6 billion to a group led by existing BioMed investors. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Precision Medicine Group Secures Major Investment from Blackstone
14:30 Uhr
Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies
09.11.20
Blackstone to Acquire Therma Holdings LLC, a Leading Provider of Mechanical, Electrical and Energy Efficiency Services
05.11.20
Blackstone Hires Eric Duchon as Global Head of Real Estate ESG
29.10.20
Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference
26.10.20
Blackstone Announces $8 Billion Final Close of Second Core Private Equity Fund
26.10.20
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor