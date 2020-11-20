Fancamp Update and Annual Meeting

The Corporation is pleased to report progress on its ongoing exploration activity. The Wells Cs-Li-Rb Showing is located 20 km south of the town Cadillac and in the township of Lacourcière along the road leading to Rapid 2 in Abitibi. The mineralization is found in a late dyke that has invaded a fracture oriented at 310 degrees and plunging steeply to the north. The 2020 work identified three pegmatite dykes, parallels and oriented towards the North West. The main pegmatite which is mineralized in Cs-Li-Rb is located at the northwest end of the property. The mineralized zone was followed approximately 200 meters in length. The mineralization is disseminated within the pegmatite dyke and consists of spodumene, beryl, feldspar, quartz, muscovite and may be pollucite. Spodumene crystals, which can form up to 5% of the rock, can reach up to 30 cm in length. A reassessment of the amount of spodumene in the pegmatite indicates that it is 1%.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that it has initiated a strategic review of its mineral properties. The strategic review is expected to be completed in January 2021. This review will enable the Corporation to focus its resources more effectively and will position Famcamp to take advantage of new opportunities.

In June 2020, on 12 samples collected along the axis of the main pegmatite the results returned an average of 0.058% Cs (587ppm) and a peak at 0.16% Cs (1600ppm), 0.685% Li and 0.14% Rb. In September 2020, 42 chip samples at 1meter intervals each were taken from 4 channels intersecting the lithiferous pegmatite. The mineralization appears to be evenly distributed in the pegmatite. The latest sampling will tell us if the mineralization is consistent and homogeneous in the main pegmatite body.

Further, in September - October 2020, visits were carried out on claim blocks in Abitibi Ouest. Old, mineralized showings on the Roquemaure-Palmarolle-Macamic and Languedoc blocks were re-sampled for gold and base metals. Other samples were collected on Roquemaure-Languedoc blocks. They are mineralized in copper-zinc sulphides. The samples are being analyzed at present.

The drilling reported in the Corporation’s news release of 11 February 2020 regarding its Mactaquac option in New Brunswick was completed a few days prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the last analysis of core shipped were only received in October due to delays in the lab attributed to COVID restrictions. The two HQ holes, one vertical to depth of 174 m and the other at -70° to 180 m, tested for evidence of the cause of a Mobile Metal Ion soil anomaly with high values of 6400 ppb copper, 1850 ppb uranium, 145 ppb molybdenum, 440 ppb arsenic, 145 ppb molybdenum and 0.3 ppb gold. These values on the margin of a magnetic high and at the intersection of structures interpreted from LiDAR and magnetics are predicted to reflect iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) mineralization at greater depth than penetrated by the drill holes which encountered quartz-feldspar-calcite veins and pyrite throughout the interbedded Silurian argillite and greywacke. Anomalous lithium in several core intervals possibly reflects metasomatism from the underlying granite. The Corporation is grateful for a $20,000 New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program grant for a basal till sampling drill program scheduled to start in late November. Elsewhere on the 3,430-hectare Mactaquac claim where historic and current soil sampling has yielded values up to 405 ppb gold, this area of anomalous gold is one of two that have been identified as potential sources of the 1977 placer gold discovery in Little Mactaquac Stream. Other areas with the presence of minerals associated with gold have been identified from thermal-reflecting satellite imagery interpretation and are being screened by soil sampling.