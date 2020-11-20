 

UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Three Series A MLP ETNs

UBS AG announced today the Call Settlement Amounts for the below three Series A MLP ETNs (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.

Table-1

ETN Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus Supplements*

Call Settlement Amount

CUSIP

Call Settlement Date

AMU

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN due July 18, 2042

$8.4378

90267B682

11/24/2020

MLPG

ETRACS Linked to the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index due July 9, 2040

$11.9626

902641620

11/24/2020

MLPI

ETRACS Linked to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index due April 2, 2040

$11.2685

902641646

11/24/2020

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the Securities. Each of the above Securities is part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series A, on which UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are co-obligors. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement for the Securities.

On November 3, 2020, UBS AG announced the mandatory redemption of eleven Series A ETRACS ETNs, including these Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on November 24, 2020.

UBS has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-225551) including a prospectus and supplements thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the general offering of certain exchange-traded securities offered by UBS. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplements, or product supplement and pricing supplements, as applicable, to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the securities. For more information regarding the Securities, the prospectus supplement for each of the Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The prospectus supplement for each of the Securities is also available at the link included in Table-1 above.

