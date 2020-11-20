- Stronger capital with lower capital costs for HanseYachts AG

Shareholders in the company as well as private and institutional investors have subscribed to about 41% of the 941,102 new shares offered within the framework of the cash capital increase carried out in November 2020. This provides HanseYachts AG with fresh liquidity of approximately EUR 1.5 million. In total, 388.762 new shares were placed at a subscription price of EUR 3.80 per share. Together with a capital increase through contributions in kind by the two major shareholders, the cash capital increase is one of two capital raising measures. It offered remaining shareholders the opportunity to participate in the capital increase and maintain their existing shareholdings. For this reason, the main shareholders waived their subscription rights in the cash capital increase.

Parallel to the cash capital increase, the company is currently negotiating with the two major shareholders, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and HY Beteiligungs GmbH, over a capital increase against contribution in kind which would put receivables and loans of up to some EUR 12 million into the Company. In the past, the loans had enabled the strong growth of HanseYachts, including the purchase of the Sealine motorboat models and the catamaran brand Privilège. In exchange, HanseYachts AG will grant new bearer shares at EUR 3.80 per share. This reorganisation removes all old loans from the books, which had an average interest rate of 9.1%. Future consolidated annual results will be improved by this measure, as it will significantly reduce the Group's interest costs.

HanseYachts AG will promptly report both capital increases to the competent registration court, and the respective custodian banks will credit the shares to investors after registration.

