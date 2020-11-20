 

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Taiwan-based PMP Tech in $98M, Six-Building Portfolio Acquisition in Silicon Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 19:30  |  37   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm has represented PMP Tech, a Taipei, Taiwan-headquartered company, in the investment acquisition of a six-building office/R&D portfolio in Cupertino (Silicon Valley), California. Fully leased to a leading global tech company, the single-tenant portfolio totals 136,105 square feet and sold for $98 million. The seller was Real Estate Trust at Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Tenny Tsai, Senior Managing Director with Cushman & Wakefield’s San Jose office represented the buyer in the transaction.

“This portfolio presented a rare, secure asset with strong, long-term credit tenancy in a very desirable Cupertino location, which appealed greatly to my client as a long-term investment,” said Tsai, who has served as PMP Tech’s exclusive broker representative since 2012 and has worked with the group on several asset acquisitions. “PMP Tech has remained bullish on U.S. real estate, and particularly assets with credit tenants in top performing markets such as Silicon Valley.”

Established for more than 40 years, PMP Tech is a leading product supplier to many major multinational clients all over the world. Through real estate investment, PMP Tech is able to create stable cash income whereby also creating the sustainability for its charitable ability. PMP Tech will continue to use its charitable funds to support education and support innovative research to enhance human wellbeing.

The Cupertino portfolio consists of a cluster of six single-story office/R&D buildings conveniently located near Highways 280 and 85 and accessible to many amenities in close proximity.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Taiwan-based PMP Tech in $98M, Six-Building Portfolio Acquisition in Silicon Valley Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm has represented PMP Tech, a Taipei, Taiwan-headquartered company, in the investment acquisition of a six-building office/R&D portfolio in Cupertino (Silicon Valley), California. Fully …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina
05.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020