 

Chalice Farms to Launch “Holiday in Color” Pre-Roll Packs, Festive Promotions through Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 19:18  |  40   |   |   

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, will spread holiday cheer by launching a “Holiday in Color” pre-roll pack, along with weekly promotions and specials through the holidays, available now.

Chalice Farms has debuted its “Holiday in Color” pre-roll packs, filled with six 1/3-gram pre-rolls, available for a limited time through this holiday season, priced at $14.50. Strains include Purple Punch, Duct Tape, Dosi Doh, MAC 3, Hazmat OG and Durban Poison.

Additionally, Chalice Farms will celebrate the holiday season with week-long vendor partnerships and product specials, including:

  • Now through Saturday, Nov. 21 “Feliz Navidab and a cartridge in a pear tree”: Dab and cartridge special offering a 30% discount on products from vendors including Select Cannabis, Highland Provisions, OreKron, Buddies Brand, Mana Extracts, White Label Extracts and Artifact Extracts.
  • Sunday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Nov. 28: Thanksgiving specials and holiday promotions will include $50 off on Pax 3 units, $8 off on Pax Pods, and 50% off the Pax Era Classic.
  • Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 “May your daze be Mary + Bright”: Edibles special offering 30% discount on vendors including Wyld Canna, Highland Provisions and Mr. Moxey’s Mints.
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 – Saturday, Dec. 12 “Mary Christmas”: Topicals and tinctures special offering 30% discount on vendors including Select Cannabis and High Desert Pure.

Chalice Farms will also feature each vendor as a spotlight in the Chalice Farms Magazine, a weekly issue that is available to read online at no additional cost. The Company will spotlight “Season’s Weedings” local flower vendors throughout the season, including Oregon Roots, Rogue River, Bull Run, OreKron, Meraki Gardens, Highland Provisions, 54 Green Acres and Heroes of the Farm.

The Company will host a “12 Days of Holiday” campaign from Sunday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec. 24, offering exclusive offerings from vendors including Rogue River Family Farms, Oregon Roots, Mana Extracts and more. Chalice Farms will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

Chalice Farms recently implemented delivery and express pick-up offerings as safety measures for team members and customers. While shopping in stores is still permitted, the number of customers in each retail location is being limited as an additional precaution and as a measure of social distancing. The Company’s online ordering platform allows customers to reserve products, selecting options for pick-up in store, have products delivered or utilize curbside pick-up.

Seite 1 von 2
Golden Leaf Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chalice Farms to Launch “Holiday in Color” Pre-Roll Packs, Festive Promotions through Holiday Season PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces First Cashflow-Positive Quarter and Record Quarterly Revenues
19.11.20
Accretive Restructuring of Chalice Farms Debt Obligations Announced by Golden Leaf Holdings
11.11.20
Chalice Farms to Honor Veterans Day with Increased Military Discount
10.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Third Quarter Earnings
06.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Resignation of President Stanley Grissinger