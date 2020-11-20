Chalice Farms to Launch “Holiday in Color” Pre-Roll Packs, Festive Promotions through Holiday Season

Chalice Farms has debuted its “Holiday in Color” pre-roll packs, filled with six 1/3-gram pre-rolls, available for a limited time through this holiday season, priced at $14.50. Strains include Purple Punch, Duct Tape, Dosi Doh, MAC 3, Hazmat OG and Durban Poison.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, will spread holiday cheer by launching a “Holiday in Color” pre-roll pack, along with weekly promotions and specials through the holidays, available now.

Additionally, Chalice Farms will celebrate the holiday season with week-long vendor partnerships and product specials, including:

Now through Saturday, Nov. 21 “Feliz Navidab and a cartridge in a pear tree”: Dab and cartridge special offering a 30% discount on products from vendors including Select Cannabis, Highland Provisions, OreKron, Buddies Brand, Mana Extracts, White Label Extracts and Artifact Extracts.

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Saturday, Nov. 28: Thanksgiving specials and holiday promotions will include $50 off on Pax 3 units, $8 off on Pax Pods, and 50% off the Pax Era Classic.

Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 “May your daze be Mary + Bright”: Edibles special offering 30% discount on vendors including Wyld Canna, Highland Provisions and Mr. Moxey’s Mints.

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Saturday, Dec. 12 “Mary Christmas”: Topicals and tinctures special offering 30% discount on vendors including Select Cannabis and High Desert Pure.

Chalice Farms will also feature each vendor as a spotlight in the Chalice Farms Magazine, a weekly issue that is available to read online at no additional cost. The Company will spotlight “Season’s Weedings” local flower vendors throughout the season, including Oregon Roots, Rogue River, Bull Run, OreKron, Meraki Gardens, Highland Provisions, 54 Green Acres and Heroes of the Farm.

The Company will host a “12 Days of Holiday” campaign from Sunday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec. 24, offering exclusive offerings from vendors including Rogue River Family Farms, Oregon Roots, Mana Extracts and more. Chalice Farms will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

Chalice Farms recently implemented delivery and express pick-up offerings as safety measures for team members and customers. While shopping in stores is still permitted, the number of customers in each retail location is being limited as an additional precaution and as a measure of social distancing. The Company’s online ordering platform allows customers to reserve products, selecting options for pick-up in store, have products delivered or utilize curbside pick-up.