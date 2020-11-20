 

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. Announces Pricing of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAQ), a blank check company targeting the biopharma sector, announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share. The shares will begin trading today on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “LSAQ.”

LifeSci Capital LLC acted as lead book-running manager and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as joint book-running manager for the offering (the “Underwriters”). The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from LifeSci Capital LLC, 250 West 55th Street, 34th Floor #3401, New York, NY 10019, Attn: Syndicate Department, or Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, Attn: Syndicate Department. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.
LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to pursue prospective targets that are focused on healthcare innovation in North America or Europe. For more information, please visit www.lifesciacquisition.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact
Kristin Politi, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 876-4783
kpoliti@lifescicomms.com




