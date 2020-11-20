21SHARES Receives SFSA Approval For And Publishes 2020 Prospectus

Zürich | Stockholm - 20 November 2020 - The board of directors of 21Shares AG is pleased to announce the publication of its updated 2020 prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se).

Under the newly approved prospectus, the pioneering Swiss issuer of crypto ETPs receives regulatory approval and continues to deploy institutional-grade products in Switzerland and Europe on regulated segment of stock exchanges.

“The growth of our company - both in terms of assets as well as product innovation – is a clear testament that we are succeeding in our mission to deliver superior and approved products to the financial market.” Hany Rashwan CEO 21Shares AG said. “Under the updated prospectus, we will further strengthen our strategy to admit more ETPs to existing as well as new stock exchanges.”

21Shares AG has launched a total of eleven different products in four major currencies on all regulated exchanges in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, thus, pushing Europe forward in the race towards institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The issuers also announced it has reached a key milestone this week in breaking $150 million in Asset under Management.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $150 million in AuM in total listed products.