 

21SHARES Receives SFSA Approval For And Publishes 2020 Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 20:00  |  84   |   |   

Zürich | Stockholm - 20 November 2020 - The board of directors of 21Shares AG is pleased to announce the publication of its updated 2020 prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se). 

The prospectus can be found under the website https://21shares.com/ir/#prospectus for immediate download.

Under the newly approved prospectus, the pioneering Swiss issuer of crypto ETPs receives regulatory approval and continues to deploy institutional-grade products in Switzerland and Europe on regulated segment of stock exchanges.

“The growth of our company - both in terms of assets as well as product innovation – is a clear testament that we are succeeding in our mission to deliver superior and approved products to the financial market.” Hany Rashwan CEO 21Shares AG said. “Under the updated prospectus, we will further strengthen our strategy to admit more ETPs to existing as well as new stock exchanges.”

21Shares AG has launched a total of eleven different products in four major currencies on all regulated exchanges in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, thus, pushing Europe forward in the race towards institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The issuers also announced it has reached a key milestone this week in breaking $150 million in Asset under Management.

About 21Shares 

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $150 million in AuM in total listed products.

Seite 1 von 4
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

21SHARES Receives SFSA Approval For And Publishes 2020 Prospectus Zürich | Stockholm - 20 November 2020 - The board of directors of 21Shares AG is pleased to announce the publication of its updated 2020 prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se).  The prospectus can …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:17 Uhr
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Announces Electricity Has Been Turned on at Its First Cryptomining Facility
16:56 Uhr
Bitcoin – bitte Bitcoin Group und Advanced Blockchain beachten
14:52 Uhr
Bitcoin – 170.000 als logisches Ziel?
14:02 Uhr
DAX: freundlich vorm Wochenende - geht diese Stärke weiter?
10:41 Uhr
Bitcoin – 20.000 als Zwischenstation?
09:58 Uhr
Podcast: Muss PayPal den Corona-Impfstoff fürchten?
08:25 Uhr
Einschätzung: DAX: Ein Gemischtwarenladen an technischen Signalen (CMC Espresso 20.11.20)
19.11.20
Marathon to Participate in the “Operations and Investment into Mining” Panel at Bitmain’s Mining and Investment Summit 2020 on November 24th at 11: 40 AM ET
19.11.20
ISW Holdings Announces Assembly Complete for 1 MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution
19.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX weiter unentschieden – Sicherer Hafen Gold nicht mehr gefragt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:05 Uhr
20.783
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
19.11.20
4.660
Altcoins = die Bitcoin Alternativen Ethereum, Ripple, DASH, Litecoin, Monero oder Bitshares
11.11.20
169
Realtime-Signal und Realtime-Trading Thread zu Crypto Currencies
08.11.20
3
Bitcoin auf 15-Monats-Hoch: Mega-Sensation: PayPal integriert Kryptos – Bitcoin explodiert
08.11.20
48
Wo bitcoin kaufen