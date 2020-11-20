 

Large Healthcare Supplier Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search Solution to Power Their eCommerce Website

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based AI search software, has announced a large US supplier of healthcare products has selected Celebros Search as their site search and merchandising solution for their online store.

The company, headquartered in California, has been serving the healthcare industry for over 80 years, providing products to patients in the healthcare industry, as well as working with physicians, medical groups, manufacturers, and insurance carriers. Their unique model combines quality health supplies, educational content, and customer-centric online experience.

The company was not satisfied with the native, out of the box, search that came with their eCommerce solution and sought out Celebros to improve the user experience on their website and improve the accuracy and comprehensiveness of their search results.

Celebros search offers Natural Language Processing (NLP) with machine learning and AI capabilities. This type of intelligent search understands user behavior to provide customers with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. In addition, Celebros Search offers many added features that help companies grow their online revenue by increasing average order value (AOV), driving conversion and increasing cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

In addition, the Celebros AI engine uses advanced algorithms to map out the shopper’s online behavior for better search results. This technology helps boost sales by displaying products that spark potential clients' interest based on their online search behavior.

According to Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "Celebros just released a new and improved backend studio that makes it easier and quicker for our customers to make updates to their sites,” Mr. Khan went on to add, “these upgrades are going to help our customers increase revenue on their eCommerce websites by increasing traffic, conversions and average order values ”. 

About Bridgeline Digital 

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936. 

