G20 Riyadh Summit Post-Presidency Press Conference
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 20.11.2020, 20:30 | 45 | 0 |
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 Riyadh Summit will be held
virtually from November 21 - 22, 2020.
The G20 Presidency Press Conference will be conducted after the conclusion of
the second and last day of the Leaders' Summit by Saudi Finance Minister His
Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan and the Saudi G20 Sherpa His Excellency Dr.
Fahad Almubarak.
The G20 Presidency Press Conference will take place following the conclusion of
the Summit and the official release of the Declaration.
virtually from November 21 - 22, 2020.
The G20 Presidency Press Conference will be conducted after the conclusion of
the second and last day of the Leaders' Summit by Saudi Finance Minister His
Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan and the Saudi G20 Sherpa His Excellency Dr.
Fahad Almubarak.
The G20 Presidency Press Conference will take place following the conclusion of
the Summit and the official release of the Declaration.
Media are invited to submit questions online using the submission form found
here (https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3OmLv7NqPUWFeNwJxbecr2
jQtWUHwdRCmDLkiIAo--5UOVY5TzNFWDJWR1dFTUpSSThIWFJNUjRLUC4u) . Every attempt will
be made to answer as many questions as possible during the allocated time.
The press conference will be broadcast by Saudi TV and streamed on the official
G20 Media Microsite (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/g20org) .
Contact:
+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769938
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
here (https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3OmLv7NqPUWFeNwJxbecr2
jQtWUHwdRCmDLkiIAo--5UOVY5TzNFWDJWR1dFTUpSSThIWFJNUjRLUC4u) . Every attempt will
be made to answer as many questions as possible during the allocated time.
The press conference will be broadcast by Saudi TV and streamed on the official
G20 Media Microsite (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/g20org) .
Contact:
+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769938
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0