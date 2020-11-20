Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 Riyadh Summit will be held

virtually from November 21 - 22, 2020.



The G20 Presidency Press Conference will be conducted after the conclusion of

the second and last day of the Leaders' Summit by Saudi Finance Minister His

Excellency Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan and the Saudi G20 Sherpa His Excellency Dr.

Fahad Almubarak.



The G20 Presidency Press Conference will take place following the conclusion of

the Summit and the official release of the Declaration.







Media are invited to submit questions online using the submission form foundhere (https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3OmLv7NqPUWFeNwJxbecr2jQtWUHwdRCmDLkiIAo--5UOVY5TzNFWDJWR1dFTUpSSThIWFJNUjRLUC4u) . Every attempt willbe made to answer as many questions as possible during the allocated time.The press conference will be broadcast by Saudi TV and streamed on the officialG20 Media Microsite (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/) and Twitter(https://twitter.com/g20org) .Contact:+966 11 829 6129Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.saAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769938OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency