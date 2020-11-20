 

DGAP-News Petro Welt Technologies AG: 9M/2020 Results: Sound profit indicators despite difficult economic and industrial environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.11.2020, 20:30  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Petro Welt Technologies AG: 9M/2020 Results: Sound profit indicators despite difficult economic and industrial environment

20.11.2020 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Group revenue in euros declined by 5.2%, driven mainly by sharp reductions in fracturing activities.
  • Thanks to very positive developments in the Drilling and Sidetracking segment, Group EBIT rose by 21.5% to EUR 17.9 million.
  • Net financial income climbed by 28.1% to EUR 4.7 million thanks to the revaluation of the Group's hard currency assets in Russia.


Vienna, November 20, 2020
Following its positive performance in the first half of 2020, Group revenue as expressed in euros dropped substantially during the third quarter by 34.8% year on year. As a result, Group revenue for the fiscal year's first nine months-i.e., the reporting period-declined by 5.2% overall, driven mainly by a dramatic reduction in the Russian oilfield services (OFS) market, especially in the Fracturing segment.

Despite the drop in revenue, Group EBIT rose by 21.5% to EUR 17.9 million for the first three quarters of 2020. This was mainly due to the strong performance of the Drilling and Sidetracking segment, which was the main contributor on the whole to the improvement in the Group's key figures. The segment's gross profit for the reporting period jumped by 26.8% to EUR 20.3 million, while its operating profit doubled (+77.4%) to EUR 15.1 million. In addition, thanks to its continued focus on cost optimization, the Group not only reduced administrative expenses by 2.6%, from EUR 16.4 million in the first three quarters of 2019 to EUR 16.0 million in the first three quarters of 2020, but also lowered both direct production costs and maintenance costs over the same period.

The revaluation of the Group's hard currency assets in Russia caused net financial income to soar by 127.3% in the third quarter, increasing by 28.1% overall, from EUR 3.7 million in the first nine months of 2019 to EUR 4.7 million in the first nine months of 2020. The profit before tax thus climbed by 22.8% from EUR 18.4 million in the first three quarters of 2019 to EUR 22.6 million in the first three quarters of 2020. Based on the profit accumulated during the first half of 2020, therefore, most of PeWeTe's profit indicators for the fiscal year's first three quarters exceeded those for the same period of the previous year.

Seite 1 von 3
Petro Welt Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Petro Welt -- ehem. C.A.T. oil AG - Ölfeld-Service-Unternehmen | catoil | cat oil
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Petro Welt Technologies AG: 9M/2020 Results: Sound profit indicators despite difficult economic and industrial environment DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Petro Welt Technologies AG: 9M/2020 Results: Sound profit indicators despite difficult economic and industrial environment 20.11.2020 / 20:30 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EQS-News: u-blox AG: Statement regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG zahlt nach Verkauf des Sunrise-Anteils Schulden in Höhe von 610,0 Millionen ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: 4finance S.A.: 4finance report on 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM-TOPLINE-DATEN IN EU-PHASE-III-STUDIE IN ALLGEMEINANÄSTHESIE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE REMIMAZOLAM TOPLINE DATA IN EU PHASE III TRIAL IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA
H&R Group and Mabanaft establish new joint venture to market PtX products
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Quartale 2020: solide Ergebniskennzahlen trotz schwieriger gesamtwirtschaftlicher und branchenspezifischer Rahmenbedingungen (deutsch)
20:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Quartale 2020: solide Ergebniskennzahlen trotz schwieriger gesamtwirtschaftlicher und branchenspezifischer Rahmenbedingungen
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced
12.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Umsatzerwartung gesenkt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:07 Uhr
6.723
Petro Welt -- ehem. C.A.T. oil AG - Ölfeld-Service-Unternehmen | catoil | cat oil