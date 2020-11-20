 

JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Decline to Ratify Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 20:46  |  22   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) with its inflight crewmembers represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced that crewmembers have voted not to approve the tentative agreement between JetBlue and TWU.

“We are disappointed in the results of the vote,” said Ian Deason, head of customer experience, JetBlue. “Both the TWU and JetBlue worked through unprecedented circumstances to reach an agreement that was fair to our inflight crewmembers. We will work with TWU to determine next steps.”

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Decline to Ratify Contract JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) with its inflight crewmembers represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced that crewmembers have voted not to approve the tentative agreement between JetBlue and TWU. “We are disappointed in the results of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
JetBlue’s Refreshed Mint Experience Takes Premium Travel to New Heights with Thoughtfully Curated Dining and Hospitality, Sleep and Wellness Offerings
13.11.20
In Celebration of JetBlue For Good Month, JetBlue Donates Three Million TrueBlue Points to Charitable Organizations
11.11.20
Aruba Becomes First Caribbean Nation to Partner with JetBlue on Entry Testing
06.11.20
JetBlue Announces Additional Thanksgiving Flying to Support Holiday Demand
29.10.20
JetBlue and Northwell Direct Partner to Provide Long-Term Health Solutions to COVID-19
29.10.20
JetBlue and Northwell Direct Partner to Provide Long-Term Health Solutions to COVID-19
27.10.20
JetBlue Announces New December 11 Launch Date for Service to Georgetown, Guyana
27.10.20
JetBlue Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
 JetBlue Announces Update on Negotiations with TWU

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.04.20
2
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap