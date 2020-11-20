 

SDRL - Cleansing Materials

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 20:59  |  50   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The attached cleansing materials in relation to Seadrill Limited's (the "Company") ongoing comprehensive restructuring process, in particular relating to the 2025 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Seadrill New Finance Limited, are made available to the public.

The comprehensive restructuring process is in respect of certain wholly owned Seadrill entities including Seadrill New Finance Limited and does not include the Company's non-consolidated affiliates, including Seadrill Partners LLC, SeaMex Ltd., Archer Limited, Seabras Sapura and their respective subsidiaries.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in the cleansing materials to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the information are shown to be in error.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and the cleansing materials include forward looking statements, including those with respect to Seadrill Limited's ongoing comprehensive restructuring process. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

CONTACT:
 seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com 
+44(0)20-3745-4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl---cleansing-materials,c3241285

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18925/3241285/8d76a3fc98c7c76e.pdf

Seadrill - Cleansing Materials



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SDRL - Cleansing Materials HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The attached cleansing materials in relation to Seadrill Limited's (the "Company") ongoing comprehensive restructuring process, in particular relating to the 2025 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
OneWeb Successfully Emerges From Chapter 11, Announces New CEO And Recommences Satellite Launches
Leading Indian CRO-CDMO, Sai Life Sciences opens representative office in Tokyo, Japan
Wi-Fi HaLow Reference Platform Available from Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Enables Design of IEEE ...
FDA grants Emergency Use Authorisation for baricitinib in hospitalised COVID-19 patients nine ...
ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Matillion Ranked Number 43 Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the 2020 Deloitte ...
Mycronic announces strategic partnership with Cogiscan to provide machine connectivity for Industry ...
Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods