Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-120
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-120 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about November 24, 2020.
K-120 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$179.146
|7.04
|S+25
|0.89200%
|0.88588%
|$99.9933
|A-2
|$914.511
|9.89
|S+32
|1.50000%
|1.17129%
|$102.9943
|A-M
|$155.272
|9.92
|S+37
|1.22900%
|1.22364%
|$99.9971
|X1
|$1,093.657
|9.17
|T+200
|1.03961%
|2.79159%
|$8.4598
|XAM
|$155.272
|9.67
|T+170
|1.21102%
|2.52987%
|$10.6329
|X3
|$101.265
|9.67
|T+415
|2.74002%
|4.97989%
|$21.1844
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.
The K-120 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K120 Mortgage Trust (K120 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K120 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-120 Certificates.
