 

Freddie Mac Prices $328 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J32

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 22:00  |  72   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily mortgages. The company expects to issue approximately $328 million in K Certificates (K-J32 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 30, 2020.

K-J32 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread/Discount Margin (bps) Coupon Dollar Price
A-1 $65.000 3.52 S+17 0.5160% $99.9996
A-2 $166.415 7.06 S+44 1.3940% $101.9999
A-FL $96.826 4.93 25 1 mo LIBOR + 25 $100.0000
X-FX Non-Offered
X-FL Non-Offered
  • Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Related Links

The K-J32 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KJ32 Mortgage Trust (KJ32 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KJ32 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of class B-FX, F-FL and class R certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-J32 Certificates. 

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

Seite 1 von 2
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $328 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J32 MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
EnWave Appoints Mr. Pablo Cussatti to its Board of Directors, Announces Retirement of Director, Mr. ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:01 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-120
19.11.20
Mortgage Rates Drop, Hitting a Record Low for the Thirteenth Time this Year
18.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $637 Million SLST Securitization
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $961 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F92
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Research Shows that Forbearance Has Helped Mitigate the Damage to Homeowners During the Pandemic
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740
12.11.20
Mortgage Rates Rise
09.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $767 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1518
05.11.20
Mortgage Rates Decrease Again