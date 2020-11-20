Freddie Mac Prices $328 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J32

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ) which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of supplemental multifamily mortgages. The company expects to issue approximately $328 million in K Certificates (K-J32 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 30, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread/Discount Margin (bps) Coupon Dollar Price A-1 $65.000 3.52 S+17 0.5160% $99.9996 A-2 $166.415 7.06 S+44 1.3940% $101.9999 A-FL $96.826 4.93 25 1 mo LIBOR + 25 $100.0000 X-FX Non-Offered X-FL Non-Offered

Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

The K-J32 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KJ32 Mortgage Trust (KJ32 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KJ32 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of class B-FX, F-FL and class R certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-J32 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.