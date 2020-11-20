Official G20 2020 Family Photo Released
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Saudi G20 Presidency is pleased to
share a family photo of the G20 leaders projected this evening on the walls of
the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah outside Riyadh.
Ad-Diriyah is the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads of
pilgrims and traders, and home to one of the kingdom's most ambitious heritage
developments.
For the high-res, please visit the G20 Media Microsite. (https://www.g20riyadhsu
mmit.org/mediakit/g20-riyadh-summit-leaders-family-photo-launch/)
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339951/Official_G20_2020_Family_Photo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4769966
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
