FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Starbucks Property for $1.2 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Starbucks property for $1.2 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Mississippi and is occupied under a net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.50% going-in cash capitalization and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT