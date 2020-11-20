 

Virtusa Stockholders Approve Transaction with Baring Private Equity Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) today announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced merger agreement (the “Transaction”), under which funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”) will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Virtusa for $51.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.

At the special meeting of Virtusa stockholders held on November 20, 2020, approximately 98.7% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the Transaction, representing approximately 81.1% of Virtusa’s total outstanding shares of common stock. Virtusa will file a Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results.

"On behalf of Virtusa’s Board of Directors and executive management team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of the transaction with BPEA," said Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and CEO of Virtusa. “Our partnership with BPEA will accelerate our plans to be the leading provider of digital transformation for global 2000 companies, and we look forward to the close of the transaction.”

The Transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, is subject to customary regulatory requirements, including approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and customary closing conditions.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

