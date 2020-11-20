Virtusa Stockholders Approve Transaction with Baring Private Equity Asia

At the special meeting of Virtusa stockholders held on November 20, 2020, approximately 98.7% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the Transaction, representing approximately 81.1% of Virtusa’s total outstanding shares of common stock. Virtusa will file a Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) today announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced merger agreement (the “Transaction”), under which funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”) will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Virtusa for $51.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.

"On behalf of Virtusa’s Board of Directors and executive management team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of the transaction with BPEA," said Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and CEO of Virtusa. “Our partnership with BPEA will accelerate our plans to be the leading provider of digital transformation for global 2000 companies, and we look forward to the close of the transaction.”

The Transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, is subject to customary regulatory requirements, including approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and customary closing conditions.

