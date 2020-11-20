 

“Sneak Peek” Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The Company has undertaken efforts to prepare its in-store presence in select tobacco points of sale in Ohio that will be carrying Taat upon its launch this quarter. In addition to determining shelf positioning for Taat relative to competing products in the tobacco category, the Company is also placing promotional graphics such as posters in conspicuous places in stores with an objective of capturing the attention of current tobacco smokers of legal age at the point of sale. The Company’s Key Accounts Manager in Ohio, who spent more than a decade in sales at a “Big Tobacco” firm, has also issued a video statement regarding her observations in pre-launch sales activities for Taat.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has begun placing in-store promotional graphics for Taat in select Ohio points of sale, in preparation for the official launch of Taat set to take place later this quarter. In a press release dated October 6, 2020, the Company announced it would be launching Taat, its flagship product, in the state of Ohio where it has secured distributorship with ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), a large Ohio tobacco wholesaler who has access to more than 5,000 tobacco points of sale in the state through direct and indirect relationships. ADCO is a distributor of tobacco products for some of the world’s largest tobacco companies to include the following:

  • Altria Group, Inc. (Parent company of several tobacco market leaders in the United States, including Philip Morris USA1, whose brands such as Marlboro had a 49.7% cigarette market share in the United States in 20192)
  • ITG Brands, LLC (Third-largest tobacco company in the United States, part of Imperial Brands PLC, brand portfolio includes Winston, Kool, Salem, and Maverick3)
  • RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company (Subsidiary of British American Tobacco, second-largest tobacco company in the United States with three of the top five cigarette brands in the United States including Newport, Camel, and Pall Mall, which in 2017 had a combined U.S. market share of 30%4)
