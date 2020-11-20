Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective November 19, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 140,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to 10 newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $17.92, the closing trading price on the grant date.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.