 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 22:02  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: PSEC) (the “Company”) announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. EST (with any postponements or adjournments, the “Annual Meeting”), will be held by Internet webcast in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, directors, service providers, personnel and other stakeholders arising from the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are a stockholder as of the record date you may participate in the Annual Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting the following website and following the registration and participation instructions contained therein: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSEC2020

  • If you hold your shares directly, please have the 16-digit control number located on your proxy card or notice available.

  • If you hold your shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee), please follow your broker’s or nominee’s instructions you previously received to obtain your 16-digit control number.

  • If you are a stockholder of record (i.e., your shares are registered in your name with American Stock Transfer & Trust (“AST”)) and want the ability to vote or ask a question at the Annual Meeting, you must contact AST via email (proxy@astfinancial.com) to request a control number by December 1, 2020.

If you do not have your control number, you may still attend the Annual Meeting as a guest but will not have the option to ask questions or vote your shares during the meeting.

The agenda for the Annual Meeting is unchanged from the proxy statement dated September 28, 2020, and the proxy statement and proxy card that were mailed to record date stockholders on or about that date remain valid. Stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting 15 minutes prior to the start time. Online check-in will begin at 3:15 p.m. EST.

If you have already voted by mail, by telephone or online, you do not need to do anything further to vote your shares. If you have any other questions about the Annual Meeting or about voting, please call our solicitor, AST Fund Solutions, LLC, at (866) 387-0770.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, the Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

IF YOU HAVE NOT YET VOTED, PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION NEEDS YOUR VOTE IMMEDIATELY.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone (212) 448-0702


Prospect Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prospect Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: PSEC) (the “Company”) announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. EST (with any postponements or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
EnWave Appoints Mr. Pablo Cussatti to its Board of Directors, Announces Retirement of Director, Mr. ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024
09.11.20
Prospect Capital Reports September 2020 Quarterly Results, Declares 39th, 40th, and 41st Consecutive $0.06 per Common Share Monthly Cash Distributions, Declares 1st Monthly Cash Preferred Share Distribution, and Announces 3% Increase in Net Asset Value pe
05.11.20
Prospect Capital Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.07.20
1.015
Prospect Capital WKN A0B746