 

SFL - Announces Forbearance Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 22:11  |  64   |   |   

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into forbearance agreements with Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill”) in respect of the leasing arrangements on its three drilling rigs and the corresponding financing agreements. Unless extended or terminated, these forbearance agreements will last until December 14, 2020 (the “forbearance period”).

In addition, Seadrill has also announced that it has agreed to renew its forbearance agreements with certain other creditors in respect of its senior secured credit facility agreements, senior secured notes, and its guarantee facility agreement, in order to allow more time to negotiate a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet. Seadrill has advised that such a restructuring may involve the use of a court-supervised insolvency process.

While the discussions with Seadrill and its stakeholders are ongoing, the harsh environment jack-up rig West Linus and the harsh environment semi-submersible rig West Hercules remain on their respective drilling-contracts from Seadrill to oil majors in the North Sea. The semi-submersible rig West Taurus has been held in layup by the lessee for more than five years.

As previously publicly announced, Seadrill’s failure to pay hire under the leases for our three drilling rigs when due in October and November constituted an event of default under such leases and the related financing agreements.  Unless cured or waived, an event of default under the lease agreements or the related financing agreements could result in enforcement by us or the applicable secured lenders (as applicable). In order to reduce the risk of such a scenario, SFL has entered into forbearance agreements with these lenders on the same terms as Seadrill’s forbearance agreements with these lenders.

During the forbearance period, Seadrill will be allowed to use certain funds received from the charterers of certain rigs to pay operating expenses for such rigs, from October until the end of the forbearance period. In exchange, SFL will receive approximately 67 - 70% of the existing contracted lease hire related to the West Hercules and the West Linus, respectively, for the same period. This is essentially equivalent to the interest and amortization due on the secured bank loan facilities relating to these rigs. Any excess hire paid under the above referenced leases will remain in Seadrill’s earnings accounts pledged to SFL.

Seite 1 von 2
SFL Corporation 5,01 % bis 09/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SFL - Announces Forbearance Agreements SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into forbearance agreements with Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill”) in respect of the leasing arrangements on its three drilling rigs and the corresponding financing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
EnWave Appoints Mr. Pablo Cussatti to its Board of Directors, Announces Retirement of Director, Mr. ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
SFL - Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
12.11.20
SFL - Preliminary Q3 2020 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
06.11.20
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q3 2020 Results