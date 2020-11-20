 

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. Complete Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 22:40  |  63   |   |   

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. (“Onyx”) the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination. In conjunction with this transaction, the combined company has been renamed PARTS iD, Inc. (“PARTS iD”). Beginning on November 23, 2020, PARTS iD’s Class A common stock will trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ID.”

“We are extremely excited to begin this next chapter as a public company,” said Antonino Ciappina, Chief Executive Officer of PARTS iD. “With CARiD.com, we have built a true disruptor in the $400+ billion automotive aftermarket industry through our technology-led, data-driven approach to digital commerce. Our unique model featuring proprietary fitment data, unmatched breadth of offerings and enhanced fulfillment capabilities provides consumers with a rewarding and accurate discovery experience in a traditionally complex market. We believe the business is ideally positioned to capitalize on the surge in eCommerce adoption and this transaction helps strengthen our foundation for growth within our core automotive categories as well as other complex, multidimensional parts and accessories markets.”

Edwin Rigaud, Director of PARTS iD and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Legacy, “We believe PARTS iD presents a compelling opportunity for investors and is poised for success in the public markets. With over a decade developing its differentiated technology, product data, and strong consumer engagement, PARTS iD is truly a unique company with key competitive advantages and a compelling financial profile. The business’s low fixed cost structure and inventory efficient operating model is highly scalable, which we believe creates a long runway for profitable growth.”

Prashant Pathak, Chairman of PARTS iD, added, “I want to thank the teams on both sides of this transaction for their hard work in completing this business combination. We are excited to move forward as one organization and leverage the combined experience and leadership to drive profitable growth in the core business and continued investments in the digital transformation of the automotive and adjacent markets for industrial parts. Furthermore, PARTS iD while becoming a public company will maintain its long term approach to the business as it relates to strategy, capital management, and technology development decisions and is also committed to building on the progress Legacy’s founders have made towards inclusive capitalism, diversity of leadership on Wall Street and minority-led enterprise creation.”

Seite 1 von 3
Legacy Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. Complete Business Combination Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. (“Onyx”) the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:51 Uhr
LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENTS
14:46 Uhr
LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK
19.11.20
LEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK
17.11.20
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Charter Amendment to Give Option to Extend the Deadline to Consummate a Business Combination, if Needed
03.11.20
Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Tender Offer
02.11.20
Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in the G.research 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3, 2020 at 2: 30 pm ET