Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. Complete Business Combination

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Onyx Enterprises Int’l Corp. (“Onyx”) the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination. In conjunction with this transaction, the combined company has been renamed PARTS iD, Inc. (“PARTS iD”). Beginning on November 23, 2020, PARTS iD’s Class A common stock will trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ID.”

“We are extremely excited to begin this next chapter as a public company,” said Antonino Ciappina, Chief Executive Officer of PARTS iD. “With CARiD.com, we have built a true disruptor in the $400+ billion automotive aftermarket industry through our technology-led, data-driven approach to digital commerce. Our unique model featuring proprietary fitment data, unmatched breadth of offerings and enhanced fulfillment capabilities provides consumers with a rewarding and accurate discovery experience in a traditionally complex market. We believe the business is ideally positioned to capitalize on the surge in eCommerce adoption and this transaction helps strengthen our foundation for growth within our core automotive categories as well as other complex, multidimensional parts and accessories markets.”

Edwin Rigaud, Director of PARTS iD and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Legacy, “We believe PARTS iD presents a compelling opportunity for investors and is poised for success in the public markets. With over a decade developing its differentiated technology, product data, and strong consumer engagement, PARTS iD is truly a unique company with key competitive advantages and a compelling financial profile. The business’s low fixed cost structure and inventory efficient operating model is highly scalable, which we believe creates a long runway for profitable growth.”

Prashant Pathak, Chairman of PARTS iD, added, “I want to thank the teams on both sides of this transaction for their hard work in completing this business combination. We are excited to move forward as one organization and leverage the combined experience and leadership to drive profitable growth in the core business and continued investments in the digital transformation of the automotive and adjacent markets for industrial parts. Furthermore, PARTS iD while becoming a public company will maintain its long term approach to the business as it relates to strategy, capital management, and technology development decisions and is also committed to building on the progress Legacy’s founders have made towards inclusive capitalism, diversity of leadership on Wall Street and minority-led enterprise creation.”