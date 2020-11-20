 

First Horizon Announces Parent Company Name Change

20.11.2020   

Aligns Parent Name with Principal Brand

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon"), the parent company of First Horizon Bank, today announced that it would simplify its corporate name to First Horizon Corporation, effective on Monday November 30, 2020.

“With the IBERIABANK merger of equals completed, we now have more closely aligned our holding company name with our First Horizon brand,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan.

Holders of First Horizon securities need take no action. Outstanding stock and other securities of First Horizon will not be affected. After the name change, First Horizon's common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FHN, and depositary shares related to outstanding preferred stock will continue to trade under the symbols FHN PR A, FHN PR B, FHN PR C, FHN PR D, and FHN PR E. Valid stock certificates bearing First Horizon's old name will continue to be valid, and need not be exchanged for new ones. In addition, First Horizon’s outstanding securities will not be issued new CUSIP numbers in connection with the name change.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

Contact:

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, 901-523-4450

Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, 901-523-4017

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, 337-278-6868


