 

Aurinia Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 23:00  |  60   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted the newly appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer, Stephen Robertson, a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 298,924 common shares on November 16, 2020. The option has a per share exercise price of $13.40 USD, the closing trading price on November 13, 2020. One-third of the shares underlying the option vest in November 2021, and the balance of the shares vest in a series of 24 equal monthly installments thereafter. The inducement option was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). For the purposes of TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq.

The inducement stock option also has a ten-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option was granted.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing the investigational drug, voclosporin, for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurinia Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted the newly appointed Executive Vice President, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Prices $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Apollo Global Management, ...
FranklinCovey and Simon & Schuster Launch New Book, The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams
 Luminar Accelerates Commercial Momentum With Mobileye Design Win
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Aurinia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights
09.11.20
Aurinia Presents Integrated Time to Renal Response Data from the AURA-LV and AURORA Trials, along with Voclosporin Drug-Drug Interaction Data at ACR Convergence 2020
02.11.20
Aurinia Announces Outcome of AUDREY Clinical Trial in Dry Eye Syndrome
27.10.20
Aurinia Announces European Investigator-Initiated Trial to Evaluate Antiviral Activity of Voclosporin in Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19
22.10.20
Aurinia Presents Voclosporin Efficacy and Pharmacokinetic Data from Integrated Analysis of AURA-LV and AURORA Pivotal Trials at ASN Kidney Week 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
66
Diskussion und Einschätzungen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals