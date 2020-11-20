 

47th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of December 11, 2020. Dividends per share of $1.40 for the year 2020 represents a 2% increase over the $1.37 per share paid for the year of 2019. The dividend is payable January 4, 2021.

The year 2020 marks the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. United is one of only two major banking companies in the USA to have increased its dividend to shareholders for at least 47 consecutive years.

United Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.

