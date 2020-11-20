 

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing November 23, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 23:00  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (the “Company”) announced that commencing November 23, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (including units sold to the underwriters pursuant to their partial exercise of the over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “APSG” and “APSG WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “APSG.U”. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

For investors please contact:
info@apollostrategicgrowthcapital.com

For media inquiries please contact:
communications@apollo.com


Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing November 23, 2020 NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (the “Company”) announced that commencing November 23, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (including units sold to the underwriters …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
EnWave Appoints Mr. Pablo Cussatti to its Board of Directors, Announces Retirement of Director, Mr. ...
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone Agreement with Ahahswinis Green Investments Micro Cultivation Partner
Approval of the prospectus relating to the listing of Stellantis shares
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...