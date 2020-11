AGF Announces Closure and Liquidation of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments LLC announced today the closure and liquidation of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP) on or about December 30, 2020.



The decision to close and liquidate was driven by the firm’s continued effort to simplify and streamline their offerings; as well as the small number of investors, relatively low assets and the costs associated with maintaining the ETF.



The last day of trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) for the Fund is expected to be December 11, 2020. Effective upon the close of business on December 11, 2020, the Fund will no longer accept orders for the purchase of Creation Units. Beginning today, the Fund may not pursue its investment objective or engage in normal business activities, except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, preserving the value of its assets, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders pursuant to the plan of liquidation approved by the Board.



The liquidation date for the Fund will be on or about December 30, 2020 (“Liquidation Date”). There can be no assurance that there will be a market for the purchase or sale of Fund shares during the time between the market close on December 11, 2020 and the Liquidation Date, because Fund shares will no longer be traded on NYSE Arca.



In connection with the liquidation, any share of the Fund outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date without the imposition of customary redemption transaction fees. Although the liquidation is not expected to be a taxable event for the Fund, for taxable shareholders, the automatic redemption of shares of the Fund on the Liquidation Date will generally be treated as a sale that may result in a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes. Instead of waiting until the Liquidation Date, a shareholder may voluntarily sell his or her shares on NYSE Arca (subject to customary transaction fees) until the market close on December 11, 2020.