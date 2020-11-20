Visa Completes Acquisition of YellowPepper

Today, Visa (NYSE: V) announced that it has completed the acquisition of YellowPepper, a fintech pioneer with proprietary technology and partnerships supporting leading financial institutions and startups in Latin America and the Caribbean. The acquisition, which is the first of its kind for Visa in the region, accelerates the adoption of Visa’s ‘network of networks’ strategy, to become a single point of access for initiating multiple transaction types and enabling the secure movement of money.

Ruben Salazar, Head of Innovation and Products for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean; Serge Elkiner, CEO & Founder of YellowPepper; Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean, and Alexander Sjögren, CTO of YellowPepper are pictured at the Visa Miami Innovation Center in October 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a rich set of APIs, YellowPepper’s proven brand-agnostic platform enables issuers, processors and governments to quickly and securely access multiple payment rails for many payment flows through one single connection.

“Bringing YellowPepper into the Visa family will help us build on our ‘network of networks’ strategy, by combining Visa’s proven technology, processing and security capabilities with the complementary solutions of YellowPepper, to ultimately help support the current and future needs of governments, banks and consumers around the world,” said Eduardo Coello, Regional President for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

The combination of both businesses should reduce issuers’ and processors’ costs and time to launch financial services. With YellowPepper, clients will be able to enable new use cases and expand Visa’s value added services, such as tokenization, identity validation, authentication and risk tools to deliver an integrated user experience. In addition, the acquisition will also facilitate an easier integration with Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform, and Visa B2B Connect, Visa’s non-card-based cross-border B2B payment network.

