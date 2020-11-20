Falco Announces Election of Directors

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on November 18, 2020 are set out below:

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the seven (7) nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Falco.

ITEM No1

Nominee Votes Cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD Benoit Brunet 77,553,067 98,84 911,102 1,16 Mario Caron 77,508,061 98,78 956,108 1,22 Bryan A. Coates 77,625,421 98,93 838,748 1,07 Paola Farnesi 77,535,161 98,82 929,008 1,18 Luc Lessard 77,630,061 98,94 834,108 1,06 Angelina Mehta 77,657,163 98,97 807,006 1,03 Chantal Sorel 77,657,163 98,97 807,006 1.03



Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

ITEM No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 79,754,655 98.65 1,095,183 1.35



Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s existing LTIP 74,813,208 95.35 3,650,961 4.65



Grant of Stock Options

The Corporation also announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers and key employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,076,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.45 per share, representing a $0.06 (15.4%) premium over the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 20, 2020.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. Osisko has announced that it intends to transfer its share ownership to its new subsidiary Osisko Development Corp. while retaining its silver stream interests.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com



Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA

Director, Investor Relations

416-274-7762

rjwhite@falcores.com

Amélie Laliberté

Coordinator, Investor Relations

418-455-4775

info@falcores.com

