Resverlogix Files Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Notice, outlining the matters to be considered at the Meeting, contains an important Cautionary Note on ‘In-Person’ Attendance . Shareholders are advised to read this note carefully in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) of the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the “Notice”) related to its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) being held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 commencing at approximately 1:00 pm (MT).

The Company strongly urges shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person as it can only safely accommodate a very limited number of attendees and, in order to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and others entitled to attend the Meeting, subject to capacity and other restrictions.

As such, the Company has organized a webcast of the Meeting (details are set out below) whereby shareholders can listen to the Meeting live online. This is not a virtual meeting and shareholders cannot vote or ask questions as part of the Meeting; questions can be submitted in advance by emailing ir@resverlogix.com.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote their shares at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) prior to the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) by following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such shareholders.

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Donald McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update presentation.

Meeting Webcast:

It is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/resverlogixagm20201222.html A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-403-351-0324 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 15 min prior to the scheduled start time.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.