 

Colony Capital to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Data Center Conference

21.11.2020, 01:17  |  41   |   |   

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, CEO Colony Capital, Inc. will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Data Center Conference on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference the following day, Wednesday, November 25th.

A link to the panel discussion will be available at the Company's Investor Relations home page at http://ir.clny.com/events.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 12 countries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will complete the sale of its hospitality portfolios within the timeframe anticipated or at all, including the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary third-party approvals to consummate the transaction, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including generating segment and corporate-level G&A savings post-closing and simplifying the Company’s business profile to focus exclusively on digital infrastructure assets, in the time anticipated or at all, the Company’s ability to divest of non-core assets and the timing of such divestiture, the pace of growth of the Company’s digital businesses, the Company’s ability to achieve superior returns from its digital businesses for the Company’s shareholders and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

Disclaimer

