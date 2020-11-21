 

Kratos Acquires Jet Powered Unmanned Aerial System Engineering Leader 5-D Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.11.2020, 02:01  |  88   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that it has acquired 5-D Systems, Inc., a CMMI Level 3 Systems and Software Engineering company with facilities in the Austin, Texas area and in Huntsville, Alabama. 5-D is well-known in the defense/aerospace industry for its more than 20 years of experience as a small business designing, developing, integrating, testing, modifying and supporting unmanned, manned, and optionally-piloted vehicles (OPV) / aviation systems; and also providing technical/logistics/program SETA / A&AS support on government sites.

In addition to developing systems for the Department of Defense and other major customers, 5-D has been a subcontractor/teammate of Kratos on many of its systems and programs including the XQ-58A and aerial target systems. 5-D’s core philosophies align well with Kratos’ affordability mantra and development/application of leading edge, rather than bleeding edge, technology.

5-D will be a company within the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division and will function as the Systems Engineering hub for the division, leveraging its systems/software engineers, CMMI Level 3 pedigree, and the technology rich resources available in the Austin area. With the Army Futures Command headquartered in Austin, and with major defense/aerospace primes, plus other key defense/aerospace agencies including the Defense Innovation Unit located in Austin and the surrounding area, Austin is a strategic location for DoD-focused technology development, as well as being geographically convenient in the center of the country. Kratos’ tactical UAS production facility is in nearby Oklahoma City which will benefit from engineering capabilities now being available from Austin.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos is a technology company operating in the defense space. Establishment of an engineering-focused Kratos facility in Austin is a logical step and has been a strategic goal of the corporation for some time. The acquisition of this long-term teammate enables us to immediately achieve our goal, while seamlessly complementing and expanding our engineering team with capability and credentials to help with our continually growing unmanned tactical and target system development efforts. 5-D brings specific new capabilities to Kratos with their legacy manned conversion (Optionally Piloted Vehicle) and larger aircraft experience including the QF-4, with the associated runway takeoff and landing modes that have direct application on several Kratos pursuits. We are excited about being well-positioned with a Kratos technology center near several key customers and with the continuing expansion of our capability and experience in high performance unmanned jet drone systems.”

Seite 1 von 2
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kratos Acquires Jet Powered Unmanned Aerial System Engineering Leader 5-D Systems SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $100 Million ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Nano Dimension Prices $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Commercial Officer
EnWave Appoints Mr. Pablo Cussatti to its Board of Directors, Announces Retirement of Director, Mr. ...
21SHARES Receives SFSA Approval For And Publishes 2020 Prospectus
Approval of the prospectus relating to the listing of Stellantis shares
SolarWindow Comments on Public Inquiries and Trading Activity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Amendment of Payment Date for amendment fee
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Naval Air Systems Command Accepts Delivery of 100th Production BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System
16.11.20
Kratos New Rotary Wing Combat Mission Training Hones Aircrew Expertise
29.10.20
Kratos Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
15
Kratos Defense & Security Solution Outperfomer für 2010