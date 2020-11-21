 

BIOMARIN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.11.2020, 04:50  |  67   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of BioMarin and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bmrn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 24, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

BioMarin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study for its drug candidate, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support the drug’s durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BioMarin’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

The case is Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., et al, 20-cv-06719.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Biomarin
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIOMARIN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
GE Healthcare Pioneers Photon Counting CT with Prismatic Sensors Acquisition
FranklinCovey and Simon & Schuster Launch New Book, The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams
AppDynamics Featured as an Application Performance Monitoring Partner in the Microsoft Cloud ...
 Luminar Accelerates Commercial Momentum With Mobileye Design Win
Magic On 34th Street: The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of ...
New Residential Announces NewRez’s Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Three Series A MLP ETNs
Pfizer and BioNTech to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Request Today to the U.S. FDA for ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
BMRN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020
11.11.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Important November 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BMRN
22.10.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BMRN

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
29
Biomarin