 

OPENING REMARKS G20 Riyadh Summit

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.11.2020, 17:30  |  49   |   |   
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The opening remarks by the Custodian of
the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from the G20 Riyadh
Summit can be found here
(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-opening-remarks/) .

Photos of the opening remarks can be found on the G20 Media Microsite here
(https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/mediakit/g20-riyadh-summit-opening-remarks/) .

To download broadcast-quality footage of the opening remarks, click here
(https://newsdirect.ebu.ch/) and register through the Host Broadcaster portal.
To report issues with the registration, click here.

Contact:

+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4770210
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
