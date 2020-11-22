 

Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo

  • Engineering Academy will develop a new generation of Bombardier Engineers to deliver the Cairo monorail system and new mobility projects in the future 

On the opening day of the prestigious TransMEA 2020 exhibition in Cairo, rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced it will establish an Engineering Academy in Cairo to develop the next generation of skilled Bombardier engineers for its mobility projects in Egypt and beyond.

The Engineering Academy will be open to recent engineering graduates in Egypt who are interested in developing a long-term career in rail transportation with Bombardier. The training program will provide a structured series of work placements on the Cairo monorail mega-project, as well as classroom-based tuition and online tuition, individual assignments and mentoring. It will be aligned with established and proven Bombardier engineering systems and processes. Once they have completed the program successfully, the engineers will have access to the Bombardier international job career path.

“The Bombardier Transportation Engineering Academy will be an exciting post-graduate program giving talented young Engineers the benefit of practical work experience combined with the opportunity to learn from international engineering experts from a world leading mobility provider. Our young Engineers will undertake assignments in the real-life project delivery environment here in Cairo on our monorail mega-project,” said Ahmed Eldamanhoury, Managing Director Egypt at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “This hands-on approach will enable our trainees to hone their skills and the program presents opportunities to gain long-term employment in the rail industry with Bombardier.”

Bombardier aims to recruit up to 15 aspiring young engineers for its first Engineering Academy starting in September 2021 and it will officially launch the recruitment for the program early next year. It also plans further intakes in the years that follow. The program will be promoted at Recruitment Fairs, on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bombardier-transportation and on Bombardier’s careers website www.careers.bombardier.com. Once the programme is launched, applications must be submitted online via the career’s website (Bombardier does not accept applications or CVs via email).

