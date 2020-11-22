Notification of Managers’ transactions

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:

Ulrik Ross Petersen (Board Member)

Clara Caroline Ross Petersen (a person closely associated to Ulrik Ross Petersen) has on 19 November 2020 bought 522 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 180.50 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Sofia Frederikke Ross Petersen (a person closely associated to Ulrik Ross Petersen) has on 19 November 2020 bought a total 525 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 at an average price of DKK 180.94 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Linette Gramm Petersen (a person closely associated to Ulrik Ross Petersen) has on 20 November 2020 bought 700 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 181.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Karen-Marie Katholm (Board Member)

Karen-Marie Katholm has on 19 November 2020 bought 2,800 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 178.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Jesper Mundt Andersen (a person closely associated to Karen-Marie Katholm) has on 19 November 2020 bought 1,100 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 180.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen (Board Member)

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen has on 20 November 2020 bought 2,700 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at an average price of DKK 178.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachments:

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_CRP

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_SRP

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_LGP

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_KMK

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_JMA

Company announcement no. 45-20_attachment_notification_CKT





Attachments