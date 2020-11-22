G20 Riyadh Summit Release of Leaders' Declaration
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - G20 Leaders endorsed their declaration
at the end of their summit today November 22, 2020, including agreements on
steps to be taken to protect lives and shape a better future.
"We, the G20 Leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi Presidency,
stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and
multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the
current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by
empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers."
The declaration goes on to call for a recovery and a better future by adopting
policies to ensure connectivity and equal access to technology and opportunities
for all, focusing on women, youth, and the most vulnerable.
"We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19
pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including
through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial
stability actions (...) We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a
global public good."
"We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need for
long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and
response, including its proposal towards establishing access to pandemic tools,
and we look forward to furthering this discussion during the Italian
Presidency."
"This crisis continues to have disproportionate economic and social impact on
the most vulnerable segments of society, reinforcing the need to enhance access
to opportunities for all. We will continue our efforts to reduce inequalities,
reaffirming our previous commitments to promote inclusive growth. We endorse the
G20 Menu of Policy Options to Enhance Access to Opportunities for All that can
be leveraged to support the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and move
towards a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery."
The statement also calls for protecting our planet and shared natural resources
to have a cleaner more sustainable future:
"Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and
restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean
water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling
climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time. As we recover
from the pandemic, we are committed to safeguarding our planet and building a
more environmentally sustainable and inclusive future for all people."
More than 170 meetings were held, by G20 minsters of finance, trade and
investment, health, education, energy, climate, anti-corruption, agriculture,
environment, employment, tourism, digital economy, water, and foreign affairs
over the course of the Saudi G20 Presidency to culminate in the Leaders'
Declaration.
In addition, civil society and business groups were represented by the eight
engagement groups: Business 20, Youth 20, Labour 20, Think 20, Civil 20, Women
20, Science 20, and Urban 20. They concluded their agenda by holding 8 summits
and issuing 8 final statements respectively bringing civil society and private
sector views to the policy-making table.
Click here to access the official G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders' Declaration on the
Media Microsite. (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-le
aders-declaration/)
Contact:
+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4770667
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency
