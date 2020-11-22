Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - G20 Leaders endorsed their declaration

at the end of their summit today November 22, 2020, including agreements on

steps to be taken to protect lives and shape a better future.



"We, the G20 Leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi Presidency,

stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and

multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the

current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by

empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers."





The declaration goes on to call for a recovery and a better future by adoptingpolicies to ensure connectivity and equal access to technology and opportunitiesfor all, focusing on women, youth, and the most vulnerable."We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, includingthrough the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financialstability actions (...) We recognize the role of extensive immunization as aglobal public good.""We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need forlong-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness andresponse, including its proposal towards establishing access to pandemic tools,and we look forward to furthering this discussion during the ItalianPresidency.""This crisis continues to have disproportionate economic and social impact onthe most vulnerable segments of society, reinforcing the need to enhance accessto opportunities for all. We will continue our efforts to reduce inequalities,reaffirming our previous commitments to promote inclusive growth. We endorse theG20 Menu of Policy Options to Enhance Access to Opportunities for All that canbe leveraged to support the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and movetowards a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery."The statement also calls for protecting our planet and shared natural resourcesto have a cleaner more sustainable future:"Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using andrestoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and cleanwater, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tacklingclimate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time. As we recoverfrom the pandemic, we are committed to safeguarding our planet and building amore environmentally sustainable and inclusive future for all people."More than 170 meetings were held, by G20 minsters of finance, trade andinvestment, health, education, energy, climate, anti-corruption, agriculture,environment, employment, tourism, digital economy, water, and foreign affairsover the course of the Saudi G20 Presidency to culminate in the Leaders'Declaration.In addition, civil society and business groups were represented by the eightengagement groups: Business 20, Youth 20, Labour 20, Think 20, Civil 20, Women20, Science 20, and Urban 20. They concluded their agenda by holding 8 summitsand issuing 8 final statements respectively bringing civil society and privatesector views to the policy-making table.Click here to access the official G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders' Declaration on theMedia Microsite. (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-leaders-declaration/)Contact:+966 11 829 6129Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.saAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4770667OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency