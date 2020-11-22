 

G20 Riyadh Summit Release of Leaders' Declaration

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.11.2020, 21:15  |  48   |   |   
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - G20 Leaders endorsed their declaration
at the end of their summit today November 22, 2020, including agreements on
steps to be taken to protect lives and shape a better future.

"We, the G20 Leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi Presidency,
stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and
multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the
current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by
empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers."

The declaration goes on to call for a recovery and a better future by adopting
policies to ensure connectivity and equal access to technology and opportunities
for all, focusing on women, youth, and the most vulnerable.

"We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19
pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including
through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial
stability actions (...) We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a
global public good."

"We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need for
long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and
response, including its proposal towards establishing access to pandemic tools,
and we look forward to furthering this discussion during the Italian
Presidency."

"This crisis continues to have disproportionate economic and social impact on
the most vulnerable segments of society, reinforcing the need to enhance access
to opportunities for all. We will continue our efforts to reduce inequalities,
reaffirming our previous commitments to promote inclusive growth. We endorse the
G20 Menu of Policy Options to Enhance Access to Opportunities for All that can
be leveraged to support the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and move
towards a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery."

The statement also calls for protecting our planet and shared natural resources
to have a cleaner more sustainable future:

"Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and
restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean
water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling
climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time. As we recover
from the pandemic, we are committed to safeguarding our planet and building a
more environmentally sustainable and inclusive future for all people."

More than 170 meetings were held, by G20 minsters of finance, trade and
investment, health, education, energy, climate, anti-corruption, agriculture,
environment, employment, tourism, digital economy, water, and foreign affairs
over the course of the Saudi G20 Presidency to culminate in the Leaders'
Declaration.

In addition, civil society and business groups were represented by the eight
engagement groups: Business 20, Youth 20, Labour 20, Think 20, Civil 20, Women
20, Science 20, and Urban 20. They concluded their agenda by holding 8 summits
and issuing 8 final statements respectively bringing civil society and private
sector views to the policy-making table.

Click here to access the official G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders' Declaration on the
Media Microsite. (https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-le
aders-declaration/)

Contact:

+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4770667
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G20 Riyadh Summit Release of Leaders' Declaration G20 Leaders endorsed their declaration at the end of their summit today November 22, 2020, including agreements on steps to be taken to protect lives and shape a better future. "We, the G20 Leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umweltexperte Axel Friedrich sieht Start des Abgasskandals bei Fiat im Jahr 2008 / Alle ...
HanseGarnelen gibt den offiziellen Verkaufsstart bekannt
Family Photo from Today's Opening Session of the G20 Riyadh Summit
Lebensversicherer trotzen der Coronakrise
WAZ: IG Metall fordert Tempo bei Hilfen für Autozulieferer / Arbeitsminister Heil warnt vor zu ...
IW-Chef Hüther begrüßt Frauenquote
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Titel
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
Kampagne #GönntEurerKücheEinePause plädiert für Gastronomie-Unterstützung: / METRO Deutschland bittet alle darum, das Weihnachtsessen diesmal nicht selbst zu kochen, sondern ...
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Enormer Gaspreis-Anstieg durch CO2-Steuer ab 2021: Das können Verbraucher tun
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:30 Uhr
Kurse im Bann der Impfstoff-Nachrichten
20:37 Uhr
Sánchez kündigt 13 000 Corona-Impfstationen in ganz Spanien an
20:35 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:25 Uhr
Politik: Hofreiter für Verlängerung und Verschärfung der Corona-Maßnahmen
20:22 Uhr
Notification of Managers’ transactions
20:01 Uhr
Und wenn die Welt voll Teufel wär – Martin Luther in Worms
20:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP 5: G20 will für gerechte Verteilung von Corona-Impfstoffen sorgen
19:59 Uhr
Bund und Länder bereiten Menschen auf längeren Teil-Lockdown vor
19:57 Uhr
Nikkei 225 : Der Knoten ist geplatzt!
19:55 Uhr
Dax : Volle Kraft voraus? 