 

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – QUOT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) resulting from allegations that Quotient may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 5, 2020, Quotient reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020, including revenue that fell short of consensus estimates. In addition, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Quotient reported “restructuring charges of zero and $1.5 million, respectively, certain acquisition related costs of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute resulting from a retailer’s failure to perform certain obligations related to a guaranteed distribution fee arrangement for both respective periods.”

On this news, Quotient’s stock price fell $2.08 per share, or 21.89%, to close at $7.42 per share on November 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Quotient shareholders. If you purchased securities of Quotient please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1990.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

