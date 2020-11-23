ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until November 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

BioMarin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study for its drug candidate, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support the drug’s durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BioMarin’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

The case is Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., et al, 20-cv-06719.

