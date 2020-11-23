 

BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until November 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

BioMarin investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-sec ... or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

BioMarin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study for its drug candidate, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support the drug’s durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BioMarin’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

The case is Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., et al, 20-cv-06719.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

