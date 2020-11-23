 

NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" Award

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the company has received the "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" award at the fifth "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" event hosted by the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek. The award honours listed enterprises with excellent performance and recognizes their contribution to Hong Kong’s economy. It represents international recognition for NetDragon's outstanding performance in education and gaming.

Hong Kong is a leading IPO centre in the world as an international financial hub. As a leading business magazine in the region, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek presented the fifth “Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020” event this year. Winners must pass the selection by Bloomberg terminal based on eight criteria, including business/financial performance, corporate governance, investor relationship, development strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, innovation and risk management, and then be assessed by a panel of judges to become “Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020”. This year, it invited 10 leaders from governmental organizations, academic and professional bodies to form the panel of judges. The event was well attended by various listed companies and the winners are all leading companies from a wide range of industries.

The honour of receiving the “Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020” award is a recognition of NetDragon’s business strategy and investment value by the capital market and professional investors. The company has leveraged its strength in technology as well as research and development accumulated over the years in building online communities to proactively expand its reach in the global education market. As the pandemic has accelerated the development of online education this year, the company’s online learning platforms have gained tens of millions of monthly active users, and its blended learning solutions and technology have received tremendous recognition and support by many countries, such as Egypt, Russia, Thailand and Ghana, which have seen the positive impact on their respective pedagogy. Going forward, the company will continue to drive rapid business growth and utilize technology to empower education, with a bid to promote education digitalization globally and education equality.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China’s first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Ms. Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825
Email: maggiezhou@nd.com.cn
Website: ir.nd.com.cn

 


