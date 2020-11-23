 

Zymo Research Receives CE IVD Mark for its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit

Reliable and sensitive viral purification used for SARS-CoV-2 viral detection and analysis

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today that its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit was cleared for distribution to the European Union (EU) common market. The product is designed for high-throughput purification of viral DNA and/or RNA from biological samples that are stored in Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield. DNA/RNA Shield is used for sample collection, nucleic acid preservation, and inactivation of pathogens. The isolated high-quality nucleic acids are ready for all downstream applications such as Next-Gen Sequencing and RT-qPCR detection.

Zymo Research’s Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit has been cleared for in vitro diagnostic applications for use by EU member states.

"Zymo Research has played a significant role in combating the current COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Stanislav Forman, a scientist at Zymo Research. "All products in our COVID-19 testing workflow are now CE IVD marked; thus, helping our clinical customers in the EU and beyond."

The CE IVD marked Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit meets EU safety, health, and environmental requirements. It can be used for the purification of viral DNA/RNA, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or other pathogenic sample types. The kit is a part of several FDA EUA SARS-CoV-2 test workflows developed by prominent companies such as Illumina and Fulgent Genetics.

"We are very pleased that Zymo Research's Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit has received the CE IVD Mark from the EU," said Thiago Pinto Nogueira, Veritas Bio's Business Development Director. "In Brazil, our health regulatory agency (ANVISA) welcomes products designated with the CE Mark. This facilitates our work when we register products locally. To our customers, the mark indicates this product has conformed with health and safety standards."

For more information about Zymo Research's Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit, please visit their website or contact them via email at covid19requests@zymoresearch.com.

About Zymo Research Corp.
Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

