 

Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the leading sector specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the "Palmira European Core Logistics Fund".

As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%.

Palmira already has equity commitments totalling over EUR 100 million and, currently, three properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland are under investigation for acquisition.

The fund's investment focus is on forward-looking logistics assets in core locations on the major transport axes in continental Europe, supplemented by properties for urban last-mile deliveries in large conurbations. 

Since 2017, Palmira has invested over EUR 1 bn in logistics and light industrial properties, which are managed by an in-house specialist team spread over nine offices in Europe. All the investment vehicles issued by Palmira have significantly exceeded their targets since they were launched.

Palmira Capital Partners

Palmira, based in Frankfurt am Main, is a leading independent specialist in logistics and corporate real estate. It invests in modern logistics facilities, together with, or on behalf of, third party investors, and manages the properties entrusted to it through the entire value-added chain. The range of services extends from the conception of Investments, through fund and asset management, to day-to-day property management. Real estate assets currently under management have a total value of € 2.2 bn. Palmira has offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Madrid, Rotterdam and Warsaw.

