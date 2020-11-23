At DEME, tendering activity is very brisk in both the dredging and offshore wind market. DEME’s positioning in terms of green hydrogen production concessions is promising.

“Despite the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns, particularly in the project-based activities of DEME, CFE/BPI and Extensa, I am impressed by the recurring profit potential of the AvH model.

The gross inflow of assets entrusted by our clients of Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & Cº continues to increase to record levels. Both banks also continue to expand their digital services to their clients.

At the same time, there is a great momentum at AvH in terms of investment activity. In 2019/2020, we invested in eight new technology-driven businesses, ranging from cleantech (Biolectric) to agtech (Biotalys, Verdant Bioscience), medtech/healthcare (HealthQuad, Medikabazaar, MRM Health, Indigo) and recently also OMP (20% participation) in supply chain planning software.

OMP is one of these hidden champions in Belgium, with a very strong reputation in the global market of digitalised supply chain planning tools. We are convinced that we can support them, together with the management and all employees-shareholders, in the further development of their cloud-based software solutions and international growth.“

