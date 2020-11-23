Ackermans & van Haaren Trading update third quarter 2020
“Despite the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns, particularly in the project-based activities of DEME, CFE/BPI and Extensa, I am impressed by the recurring profit potential of the AvH model.
At DEME, tendering activity is very brisk in both the dredging and offshore wind market. DEME’s positioning in terms of green hydrogen production concessions is promising.
The gross inflow of assets entrusted by our clients of Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & Cº continues to increase to record levels. Both banks also continue to expand their digital services to their clients.
At the same time, there is a great momentum at AvH in terms of investment activity. In 2019/2020, we invested in eight new technology-driven businesses, ranging from cleantech (Biolectric) to agtech (Biotalys, Verdant Bioscience), medtech/healthcare (HealthQuad, Medikabazaar, MRM Health, Indigo) and recently also OMP (20% participation) in supply chain planning software.
OMP is one of these hidden champions in Belgium, with a very strong reputation in the global market of digitalised supply chain planning tools. We are convinced that we can support them, together with the management and all employees-shareholders, in the further development of their cloud-based software solutions and international growth.“
Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee
