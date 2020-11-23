Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment with the acquisition of Pirita Pansionaat

„With Pirita Pansionaat, EfTEN enters a segment with clear future outlook, because the demand for care services is facing a continuous growth. We are glad that the first transaction concerns a home that is brand-new and can be found at a perfect location for clients from Tallinn and its surroundings“, said Viljar Arakas, Member of the Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

EfTEN SPV19 OÜ, a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, signed a contract under the law of obligations to acquire a property located at Hunditubaka tee 12 / Karukella tee 5 in Tallinn from OÜ Arca Varahaldus. By the end of 2020, the construction of an aged care home will be completed in the property and it will be given to a long-term rent to Pirita Kodu OÜ. It will be the first aged care home in the fund’s portfolio.

The construction works of the Pirita Pansionaat started in the autumn 2019 and will be completed in December this year. The aged care home’s property is located close to the Pirita River and a new residential area. The size of the property is 13,270 sq m. The total area of the building under the construction is about 6,000 sq m.

The home will have beds for 250 clients. In addition, in a separate section of the building, therapy services will be provided as well for the elderly as for the children, with two special rooms with pools, for conducting sessions of gymnastics, yoga, water gymnastics, etc.

Pirita Kodu OÜ will operate the Pirita Pansionaat, based on a signed rental agreement for 10 years, with an option to prolong it for another 10 years. The tenant will start making the rental payments from 1 April 2021 and during the launch period the rental fee will gradually increase, reaching the full amount as of 1 January 2022.

The price of the transaction without VAT is 6.2 million euros and half of it is an investment in the fund's equity and the other half – 3.1 million euros – a loan taken by EfTEN SPV19 OÜ. The transaction is financed by Swedbank. The financial volume of the transaction makes up 4% of the fund's current assets. The yield on non-leveraged rental income for the first full year of operation is 7% per annum. In order to complete the transaction, a consent of the Estonian Competition Authority is required, after which a real right contract will be singed for the transfer of ownership of the property.