 

Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment with the acquisition of Pirita Pansionaat

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 07:00  |  55   |   |   

EfTEN SPV19 OÜ, a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, signed a contract under the law of obligations to acquire a property located at Hunditubaka tee 12 / Karukella tee 5 in Tallinn from OÜ Arca Varahaldus. By the end of 2020, the construction of an aged care home will be completed in the property and it will be given to a long-term rent to Pirita Kodu OÜ. It will be the first aged care home in the fund’s portfolio.

„With Pirita Pansionaat, EfTEN enters a segment with clear future outlook, because the demand for care services is facing a continuous growth. We are glad that the first transaction concerns a home that is brand-new and can be found at a perfect location for clients from Tallinn and its surroundings“, said Viljar Arakas, Member of the Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

The construction works of the Pirita Pansionaat started in the autumn 2019 and will be completed in December this year. The aged care home’s property is located close to the Pirita River and a new residential area. The size of the property is 13,270 sq m. The total area of the building under the construction is about 6,000 sq m.

The home will have beds for 250 clients. In addition, in a separate section of the building, therapy services will be provided as well for the elderly as for the children, with two special rooms with pools, for conducting sessions of gymnastics, yoga, water gymnastics, etc.

Pirita Kodu OÜ will operate the Pirita Pansionaat, based on a signed rental agreement for 10 years, with an option to prolong it for another 10 years. The tenant will start making the rental payments from 1 April 2021 and during the launch period the rental fee will gradually increase, reaching the full amount as of 1 January 2022.

The price of the transaction without VAT is 6.2 million euros and half of it is an investment in the fund's equity and the other half – 3.1 million euros – a loan taken by EfTEN SPV19 OÜ. The transaction is financed by Swedbank. The financial volume of the transaction makes up 4% of the fund's current assets. The yield on non-leveraged rental income for the first full year of operation is 7% per annum. In order to complete the transaction, a consent of the Estonian Competition Authority is required, after which a real right contract will be singed for the transfer of ownership of the property.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment with the acquisition of Pirita Pansionaat EfTEN SPV19 OÜ, a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, signed a contract under the law of obligations to acquire a property located at Hunditubaka tee 12 / Karukella tee 5 in Tallinn from OÜ Arca Varahaldus. By the end of 2020, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" ...
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...