 

Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 07:27  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that it has increased its steelmaking coal sales to China for the fourth quarter of 2020 in response to increased demand. These sales have been at higher pricing levels compared to markets outside China. Estimated total fourth quarter sales remain within Teck’s existing guidance of 5.8-6.2Mt, with approximately 20% of these sales now to Chinese customers.

Pricing in China for Teck’s steelmaking coal started to increase around the middle of the current quarter when a large portion of our overall sales were already concluded. Additional spot sales to China were concluded gradually as the price was rising and achieved an average premium in excess of US$35 per tonne above Australian FOB spot pricing at the time each sale was concluded. Our contract sales to Chinese customers are also priced on the basis of CFR China price assessments. The most recent three cargos were sold at prices between US$160/tonne and US$165/tonne CFR China. In a declining coal price environment, our realized coal price relative to benchmark would normally be lower than the long term average of 92%. As a result of these recent sales at premium prices, however, we are estimating that our Q4 realized price will reflect that long term average of approximately 92% despite the price drop for markets outside China where the majority of Teck’s steelmaking coal is sold.

We have had detailed discussions with customers regarding 2021 sales and are restructuring our sales book to target 2021 sales to China of approximately 7.5 million tonnes. We caution that these sales are subject to a range of risks including general market and economic conditions, general and specific port restrictions, Chinese regulation and policies, and normal production and operating risks. We aim to sell these tonnes at CFR China pricing which currently reflects a premium to Australian FOB spot pricing of approximately US$50/tonne.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Seite 1 von 2
Teck Resources Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that it has increased its steelmaking coal sales to China for the fourth quarter of 2020 in response …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" ...
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Teck Announces Dividend
14.11.20
Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
13.11.20
Teck Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
10.11.20
Teck Partners to Test Germ-Killing Copper on Vancouver Transit
30.10.20
New Water Quality Measures in the Elk Valley
28.10.20
Teck Receives Regulatory Approval for Share Buy-Back Program
27.10.20
Teck Reports Unaudited Third Quarter Results for 2020
26.10.20
Teck Named to Forbes World’s Top Employers List

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
6
Keine Unterstützung für ein solches Projekt